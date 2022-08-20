 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $499,000

4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $499,000

Fall in love with this meticulous and almost brand new one level home at Conrad Farms! With excellent flow, a level wooded backyard, and exquisite finishes, this home will please the discerning buyer. The design of the Calabash floorplan is functional, yet surprising with details such as wainscoting and coffered ceilings. The dreamy kitchen includes upgraded features including a gas stove, soft close cabinets, and farmhouse sink. Use the open floor plan and formal dining space to host family and friends. Or relax on the deck and enjoy the serenity of nature. Owner’s suite provides privacy and a calm retreat. The three additional bedrooms are spacious and extra bright. The tankless water heater, the generous sized garage, and laundry off the owner’s suite bedroom are a few of the thoughtful details considered by the owners when designing this home. The peacefulness of the location combined with all the conveniences makes this the perfect home for you!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert