4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $501,430

NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! HOME IS THE POPULAR 1 LEVEL CALABASH FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS ALL ON 1 LEVEL! Projected move in ready by May '23! This home has it all, formal dining room, living / flex room with double glass pane doors, and huge open area that host the kitchen, casual dining, and family room. Huge screened porch to enjoy outdoor living. All common areas feature RevWood engineered vinyl plank flooring. The large kitchen island is focal point separating kitchen and family room but keeps the spaces connected. Gourmet style kitchen with gas top, guartz countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel vent hood, and staineless steel appliances. Up to $5,000 Seller paid closing cost with DHI Mortgage.