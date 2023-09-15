This spacious 4-bedroom house, situated in the charming area of Pfafftown, offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. With 3 full bathrooms, morning rush hours will be a breeze for the entire family. New dishwasher, new HVAC, new carpet in all bedrooms and new paint downstairs are just a few of the recent upgrades. The main floor features a generously sized primary bedroom complete with ample closet space, ensuring a peaceful retreat after a long day. Upstairs, you'll discover even more room to spread out, including a recreation room for family fun and a bonus room for added versatility. Step outside to your own private yard, where you can unwind and entertain, rain or shine, thanks to the screened-in porch. Plus, there's no need to stress about parking with the extended driveway that easily accommodates up to 3 cars. This Pfafftown gem is waiting to become your new home sweet home.
4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $519,000
