Welcome to this stunning home that effortlessly blends modern design and functionality. Step inside and experience the inviting open concept floor plan, where the spacious living area seamlessly transitions into the stylish kitchen. The kitchen boasts a captivating island with quartz countertops, perfect for entertaining or enjoying casual meals. Cooking enthusiasts will love the double oven and gas cooktop, with the charming farmhouse sink. With 10 ft ceilings on the main, the home exudes an airy & spacious feel. The shoe cubby and drop zone area off the garage provide convenient organization and storage solutions. Retreat to the large master bedroom, featuring oversized windows that flood the room with natural light and a tray ceiling that adds an extra touch of grandeur. The privacy fence in the backyard ensures a secluded oasis for relaxation and entertaining. This home is a true gem, offering modern amenities and stylish finishes that will enhance your everyday living experience.