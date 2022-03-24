 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $1,985

This 4 bedroom/2.5 home includes 2900 hsf, a private office/study, formal dining room with Bonus/Loft space. Granite in spacious kitchen w/ hardwood flooring. Custom interior trim, two tone paint, stainless steel appliances. Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com. Approved residents can choose between paying a security deposit equal to one (1) months rent OR purchase a deposit replacement policy with Rhino at a fraction of the upfront cost.

