Plenty of space in this large home, a den upon entry followed by a formal dining room. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and also a loft!!! The primary bedroom is very spacious with a large walk-in closet. Beautiful large fenced yard. Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com. Approved residents can choose between paying a security deposit equal to one (1) months rent OR purchase a deposit replacement policy with Rhino at a fraction of the upfront cost.
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $2,480
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest offers update on Sam Hartman: “We’re optimistic that we are going to have him back this season"
Redshirt junior quarterback has been out since Aug. 9 with an undisclosed injury
After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...
An affiliate of the Biscuitville restaurant chain has paid $550,000 for the former Pig Pickins and Cody’s Smoke House property at 3650 Reynold…
Actor Brooke Shields posts tearful video as her daughter heads off for second year at Wake Forest University
Sending your child off to college isn't any easier the second time, actor Brooke Shields said in an emotional video posted to Twitter last week.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote Thursday on a rezoning request that, if approved, could clear the way for constr…
A contractor’s mistake led to the discharge of nearly 80,000 gallons of raw sewage into a Winston-Salem creek, officials said Friday.
Winston-Salem Police have charged two men with murder in the death of a 20-year-old who was shot in his backyard in May.
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a rezoning request that clears the way for construction of more tha…
Police: Man poured gas on his mother, set her on fire. 72-year-old died from her injuries, Winston-Salem authorities say.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Monday on charges that he killed his mother by pouring gasoline on her and setting the woman on fire.