 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $2,480

4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $2,480

Plenty of space in this large home, a den upon entry followed by a formal dining room. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and also a loft!!! The primary bedroom is very spacious with a large walk-in closet. Beautiful large fenced yard. Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com. Approved residents can choose between paying a security deposit equal to one (1) months rent OR purchase a deposit replacement policy with Rhino at a fraction of the upfront cost.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert