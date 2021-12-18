4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $239,900

New Construction Home at Rural Hall's Brentwood Park. Enjoy a country setting with easy highway access only minutes from Downtown Winston. The "James" Floor Plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This home will be built in Elevation A with 2 Car Garage. Enter on the Main Level through a spacious Great Room that flows easily into the Eat-In Kitchen. Lots of cabinets, Pantry, and a backdoor for backyard access from the Kitchen. Upstairs the Primary Suite features a Large en suite Bathroom and Walk-In closet. plus 3 additional Bedrooms and a large Bouns Room. Don't lose out on another home, make this one yours today, and move in Spring 2022!