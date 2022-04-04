 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $250,000

Open house Sunday, April 3rd, 2-4pm. **Multiple Offers. All offers due by Sunday at 5pm.**This all brick home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. A welcoming rocking chair front porch with stately columns at entry. Open living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen updates include solid surface countertops, freshly painted cabinets and dining room with bead board. Large primary bedroom has new luxury vinyl plank flooring and double closets. Primary bath has new vanity, updated fixtures and a shiplap feature wall. Main level also has 2 additional bedrooms and updated hall bath with double vanity. Basement area has recently updated with new luxury vinyl plank floors, a large den w/gas logs, new half bath, spacious laundry room and 4th bedroom. 2 car basement garage. Spacious fenced yard with beautiful landscaping and storage building. Covered porch opens up to an above ground pool with space for lounging. A must see! Call today for your showing! Showings start Friday April 1st!

