4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $270,990

Oh what a HOME! Brand NEW & ALMOST MOVE IN READY 4 bedroom Smart Home is located in beautiful Chandler Pointe community. This very desirable open layout (Brookechase plan) has plenty of space! Enjoy the proximity to University Parkway offering tons of shopping, restaurants, & quick highway access. But let's talk about this house...what a great value with 4 spacious bedrooms 2000 sf. Awesome eat in kitchen boasts sparkling granite counter tops with light cane sugar white cabinets, stainless appliances, recessed lights & all vinyl flooring on the main level. Upper level Primary suite is HUGE & features it's own bathroom with stand alone shower, dbl sinks, and VERY LARGE WALK IN CLOSET! 3 more secondary bedrooms are spacious as well plus the hall bath has double sinks meaning no more fighting for space in the mornings! Community pool & cabana to enjoy or take a nice stroll throughout Chandler Pointe & taking in the scenery, it's up to you! ASK ABOUT PAID CLOSING COSTS!

