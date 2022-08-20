 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $295,990

BEAUTIFUL Brookechase plan on corner homesite! You don't want to miss this 2000 sf 4 bedroom 2.5 bath BRAND NEW Smart Home located in Chandler Pointe community! Welcoming & spacious great room is open to the dining area lays out elegantly with Wool Oak Davison vinyl flooring which encompasses the entire main level (NO CARPET!) Enjoy whipping up meals in your sleek kitchen with modern gray cabinets, glistening granite counters & stainless steel appliances! But it doesn't stop there, the staircase is tucked away and leads to all 4 spacious bedrooms plus the laundry. MASSIVE Primary suite with vaulted ceiling and enough space for a sitting area! Don't forget the separate walk in closet plus private bathroom featuring double sinks & HUGE shower, ooh la la! The community pool is ready for you too! ASK ABOUT OUR AUGUST SPECIAL "GIVING YOU MORE" CAMPAIGN!

