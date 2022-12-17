Beautiful & spacious is an understatement with this new home located in Chandler Pointe community! Yes, the Kyle plan is sure to please featuring a welcoming foyer that opens up to your dedicated office plus a flex room. Expansive great room adjoins the kitchen with island boasting modern gray cabinets & glistening granite counters! Upper level Primary bedroom is HUGE to say the least with vaulted ceiling & en-suite plus a large walk in closet. Wait there is more...loft area is a perfect spot for game night & 3 more spacious bedrooms provides room for everyone! Chandler Pointe gives you the best of both worlds being 1 minute to US-52 and shopping, yet gives a hometown feel. Wonderful area if you work in Winston Salem, Greensboro / HP areas! Did I mention the community POOL? Almost ready to move in, Welcome to your new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $298,490
