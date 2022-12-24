4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $300,490

Check out this BIG BRAND NEW 4 bedroom smart home located on CORNER homesite in Chandler Pointe community! This home is nestled upon beautiful sprawling greenery & rolling hillside away from the hustle and bustle yet mere minutes from plenty of grocery, shopping & restaurants. Now let's talk about this house...welcoming foyer opens up to your dedicated office plus a flex room & greets at the front of the home. Expansive great room adjoins the kitchen with island boasting modern gray cabinets & glistening granite counters! Upper level Primary bedroom is HUGE to say the least with vaulted ceiling & en-suite plus a large walk in closet. Wait there is more...loft area is a perfect spot for game night & 3 more spacious bedrooms provides room for everyone! Did I mention the community POOL? Almost ready to move in, Welcome to your new home!