Check out this stunning, well maintained Rural Hall home that offers solar panels to help with utility cost. Want a formal dining room, formal sitting area, or office? YOU'VE GOT IT HERE! Upon entry, the open flex space can accommodate these wishes. Proceed to the open concept living room, breakfast area, and kitchen where you can fix dinner, eat and catch the news at the same time. The living room is large enough to fit your oversized furniture while providing the option to save space with the existing TV mount over the fireplace. Meal prep and entertaining is a breeze with this open concept home. The laundry room is on the main level and offers additional storage All four bedrooms are upstairs with a sizable landing area - perfect for a bookshelf, reading nook, or desk area. The expansive primary suite is sure to please with its own linen closet and large walk-in closet. Schedule your showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $375,000
