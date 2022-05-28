 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $375,000

Well maintained 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home which features 2 PRIMARY bedrooms!!! One being on the main floor. Kitchen features a large island overlooking the living room. Many updates have been made to this home. Beautiful new luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main floor except laundry area. Primary bedroom closets have had closet organisers installed. Main floor primary bath has a gorgeous vanity and basin. Upper primary bath has had tile installed in tub. There is also a formal dining room for those special occasions. A loft on the upper floor so many possibilities!! The back yard is fenced in for privacy and has a gazebo to sit under during the warm summer days. This home also features solar panels. And a community pool to cool off in!! Please see agent remarks!!

