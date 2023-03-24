See Virtual Tour! Reversed gables at either end of our Baywood help frame this picture-perfect elevation. The long porch is ideal for communing with nature and inside the combination of living room, dining room, and family room present multiple options for fellowship. The pantry is located just off the doorway in from the garage, convenient for storing groceries without having to unload everything in the kitchen first. Upstairs, the wide hallway is great for moving furniture. Both bathrooms have linen storage as does the laundry room, which also offers daylight, wonderful for avoiding matching navy blue and black socks! All this close to the highway and not far from Beltway. Culdesac lot