Price Reduced! New construction on a full unfinished walkout basement. The triple reverse roof design and various offsets distinguishes this home. Welcomed protection from inclement weather is provided by the roof covered porch. Hard-surface traffic ways lead to the family room from both the front entry and the rear foyer, so you're not walking through one room to get to another. With its soaring ceiling and circle top windows, the family room is something truly special, while three secondary bedrooms are located upstairs for privacy. Main level primary suite with double door entrance is bound to impress. Stand alone tub in primary bath screams luxury! All this on 1.3 acres in a cul-de-sac and close to highway and future beltway. Call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $580,000
