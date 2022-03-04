The property of your dreams has arrived! Centered towards the end of the cul-da-sac, this immaculate custom built, all brick 2-story home is more than you could have ever envisioned. Enjoy large family dinners in the spacious dining room or coffee on the back porch. Maybe read a book or two by the fireplace in the family room. If you love wildlife, beautiful back yard views, joyful walks to the creek, and privacy, this home is for you! You won't believe how perfectly it has been maintained. Imagine quiet nights in the country with the convenience of only an 8-10 minute drive to shopping, dining, highways, and entertainment. 20 minute route to Downtown Winston-Salem, Wake Forest Hospital, Novant, and some of Winston Salem's most prestigious universities. It'll be so hard to beat this location, land, and condition. You don't want to miss out! Schedule your showing TODAY! Or don't forget to ask for the video tour that can be found in our "agent only remarks"!
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The protestors allege that an older student asked a younger student for sexual images.
Dear Amy: My 40-year-old son, “James” has had many bright, beautiful and intelligent girlfriends. He has been engaged and ended various relati…
Ed Weiss was named the school district's Principal of the Year last year.
Gabrielle Kirven and her family were kicked out of a hotel where they had stayed for months the day after she won against the hotel in an evictions case. Kirven and housing advocates said the hotel used a fire alarm as an opportunity to get them out of the room and then lock the door.
Eric Killedare Jensen, 64, was cited for trespassing and resisting a public officer; he is banned from all school property.
Hawgfish Shack, a restaurant serving seafood and barbecue, is set to open this spring in the former Cimarron Steakhouse location at 3260 South…
Human remains were found Thursday in a field along the 2400 block of South Stratford Road in southwestern Winston-Salem, authorities said.
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.
Marilyn McKey and Taneshia Jordan were both convicted Monday on charges that they incited two female residents of the assisted-living facility where they worked to fight each other. One recorded the fight and shared the video with others.
Starting Tuesday, Forsyth County will no longer require people to wear masks when they go inside a county office, although a few exceptions remain.