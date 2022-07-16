4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $0

Welcome to Coldwater! Coldwater subdivision sits on Belew's lake and will have amenities galore, Pool, Nature Preserve, Fishing pier, the works. This is a fabulous opportunity to own a custom home built by Builders MD! This open concept floorplan makes entertaining a pleasure. Gracious transition between Kitchen, Dining and living all which open to the covered patio out back. Generous primary bedroom on the main level opens to a spa like bath retreat and walk-in closet. Secondary room on main level could be used as bedroom or office with full attached bath. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, two attach to full baths, and a game room AND a bonus room! Walk in floored attic not included in finished space.