Open house 7/9 2-4pm!!!!! Welcome to Coldwater! Coldwater subdivision sits on Belew's lake and will have amenities galore, Pool, Nature Preserve, Fishing pier, and paddleboard and kayak boathouse. This is a fabulous opportunity to own a custom home built by Builders MD on just over one acre. The 10-12' ceilings on the main level and open concept floorplan make entertaining a pleasure! Gracious transition between Kitchen, Dining and living all which open to the covered patio out back. Generous primary bedroom on the main level opens to a spa like bath retreat and walk-in closet. Secondary room on main level could be used as bedroom or office with full attached bath. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, two attach to full baths, and a game room AND a bonus room! Walk in floored attic not included in finished space.
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $1,300,000
