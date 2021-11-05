 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $1,999,900

4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $1,999,900

4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $1,999,900

Once in a while a truly EXQUISITE home is offered for sale and this is it! This breathtaking Tuscan-feel home has all the quality and details you would expect from a visit to Italy. The depth of details & the warmth of the home greet you as you enter. The master suite is truly grand w/a private master bath that is upscale, relaxing & has it's own mediation/serenity garden. The kitchen is a cook's dream w/lake views, Miele coffee maker, dual Subzero wine refrigerators, gas cook top and a full array of appliances. The upper level has three add'l huge bedrooms all w/private en-suite baths. Looking for a home office area with a separate client entrance? This home has that so that your private & office spaces can be separated. The basement is all about entertaining w/a separate single garage for your lake toys. This is truly a ONE OF A KIND home in the private, gated, exclusive Crows Nest community. MUST CALL LISTING AGENT DIRECTLY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING - PREQUAL OR PROOF OF CASH REQ'D.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body discovered on U.S. 52
Local News

Body discovered on U.S. 52

Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News