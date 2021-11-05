Once in a while a truly EXQUISITE home is offered for sale and this is it! This breathtaking Tuscan-feel home has all the quality and details you would expect from a visit to Italy. The depth of details & the warmth of the home greet you as you enter. The master suite is truly grand w/a private master bath that is upscale, relaxing & has it's own mediation/serenity garden. The kitchen is a cook's dream w/lake views, Miele coffee maker, dual Subzero wine refrigerators, gas cook top and a full array of appliances. The upper level has three add'l huge bedrooms all w/private en-suite baths. Looking for a home office area with a separate client entrance? This home has that so that your private & office spaces can be separated. The basement is all about entertaining w/a separate single garage for your lake toys. This is truly a ONE OF A KIND home in the private, gated, exclusive Crows Nest community. MUST CALL LISTING AGENT DIRECTLY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING - PREQUAL OR PROOF OF CASH REQ'D.
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $1,999,900
