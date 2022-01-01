Welcome Home! Built in 2019 this lovely home features a bright open floor plan with a very rare opportunity with to have two bedrooms on the main level. Main level primary bedroom with huge closet and luxury bath. Large great room with tremendous ceilings open to the kitchen. The kitchen has a beautiful island with plenty of seating, granite tops, stainless appliances and a pretty neutral backsplash. Large pantry. Refrigerator remains. Gas logs. Two bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room. Current owner used living room for a large at home office. Private patio. 2 car garage. Walk in attic with great storage. Lovely hardwoods. Main level laundry room. Super curb appeal with an inviting covered porch. Meticulously maintained with lots of upgrades and beautiful detail with several arch doorways and pretty moldings.
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $399,900
