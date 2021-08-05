4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $478,000

Fabulous 2800sf transitional in Old Moore’s Mill on a cul-de-sac! Seller has added beautiful quartz on the kitchen island & vanity tops, a stunning granite composite sink, a gas stove/oven, a flagstone patio & fencing. Add’l wide plank wood flooring has been added leaving very little carpet in this home! Upper level full bath w/new tile flooring & granite vanity top with undermount sinks. Main level offers a wonderful open floor plan perfect for entertaining or keeping your eyes on the little ones. This dream kitchen has a huge (11’x6’) pantry, an abundance of soft close cabinets and counter space. The main level also has a guest bedroom/office & a full bath. Great storage space in the walk out attic. Stokesdale & Northwest schools, county taxes & very convenient to Hwy 220/I73. Take a stroll through this beautiful home by clicking on the 3D virtual tour.