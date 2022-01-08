 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $495,842

The Seagrove home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths, dining, loft with guest suite on the main level! The kitchen has granite tops, island and stainless steel appliances. The guest suite has tray ceiling, private bath with walk in shower and double vanity. The primary bedroom is very spacious with his/her closets and bath has double vanity and separate shower and garden tub. Laundry Roon up and downstairs! Call for more details!

