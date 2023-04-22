Rare opportunity to own a brand new luxury home by Gate City Custom Homes Inc, in the sought after Brookfield neighborhood! 4 bedrooms with the primary suite on main level, 3 full bathrooms with granite and custom tile work, and a spacious second story bonus room. Open concept main level living with 3/4" white oak hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, overlooks living room with stone fireplace, gas logs, and cathedral ceiling. Separate formal dining room. Main level laundry room. Extensive decorative trim and moulding throughout. Estimated completion date of May 2023.