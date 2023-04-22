Rare opportunity to own a brand new luxury home by Gate City Custom Homes Inc, in the sought after Brookfield neighborhood! 4 bedrooms with the primary suite on main level, 3 full bathrooms with granite and custom tile work, and a spacious second story bonus room. Open concept main level living with 3/4" white oak hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, overlooks living room with stone fireplace, gas logs, and cathedral ceiling. Separate formal dining room. Main level laundry room. Extensive decorative trim and moulding throughout. Estimated completion date of May 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough walks out of meeting with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board after board member questions actions of SROs.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and three members of his team abruptly left a meeting with school leaders on Tuesday after a school board member criti…
Two Things: Pilot Mountain prepares to party; expansion at the airport and a fatal crash in Winston-Salem
A basic Tuesday. But with anticipation in the air.
Happy Monday. Weird urge for curly fries today.
It's still unknown which car was driving the wrong way.
Two people were injured and one patient was killed in a golf cart accident at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist last week.