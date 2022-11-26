 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $515,000

Step into this gorgeous Cotswold floor plan in the popular neighborhood of Old Moore's Mill. This home boasts a ML primary bedroom suite as well as an additional ML bedroom and bath; Ideal for guests, small kids, elderly parents, or an office space. With an open kitchen to living area, you're bound to entertain with ease. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms as well as an oversized bonus room AND an open loft space! The full bathroom upstairs makes it a common access, easy for sharing. Peaceful and serene, this home sits on the left hand side of a quiet cul de sac. Grab an outdoor heater and sit out on the screen in porch to enjoy the hushed nature sounds. This neighborhood is truly one of a kind, with gorgeous homes, friendly neighbors, and the ease of amenities nearby.

