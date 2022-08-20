4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $519,900

The Seagrove plans features 4 spacious bedrooms/3.5 baths, dining, large loft, deck and 2 car garage. The Guest Suite is on the main level and has private bath with walk in shower and double vanity and walk-in closet. The Primary bedroom has trey ceiling and his/her closets also has walk-in shower and double vanity. This home has many upgrades...........call for more details!