Welcome to your dream home, four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, sitting on .93-acres in the sought-after Old Moore's Mill neighborhood! Open floor plan, creates a seamless flow between the main living areas. Large windows create a warm and welcoming ambiance with lots of natural light. The heart of the home is the beautifully appointed kitchen with granite counters, gas hob for culinary enthusiasts, and an island with leathered granite countertop—a perfect spot for casual dining or entertaining guests. Primary suite on second floor with bathroom, complete with a shower, garden tub and dual sinks, perfect for unwinding after a long day. The 3 additional bedrooms are generously sized. 2nd floor laundry room. Carpets and blinds replaced in 2022. Fully fenced-in large backyard with an oversized patio, providing an ideal space for hosting gatherings or starting a garden. Refrigerator and storage shed convey.