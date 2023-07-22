The Cotswold features 4 spacious bedrooms with primary bedroom and guest suite on the main level, 4 full baths, dining room, breakfast, loft and bonus room!
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Homer Sides was never one to get wound up no matter the situation or occasion.
A Lewisville man is facing a murder charge in connection with Monday’s shooting death of a Winston-Salem man, authorities said Thursday.
A Winston-Salem group has paid $1 million for two tracts on South Stratford Road, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
I-40 will experience a ramp closure at Union Cross Road and I-74 will have a traffic shift, both a result of Winston-Salem Northern Beltway co…
'Hitchhikers' hit the city: State expands spotted lanternfly probe from Kernersville to Winston-Salem
The pesky spotted lanternfly is no longer just a suburbanite in Forsyth County.