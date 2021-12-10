 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $549,999

Wonderful floor plan that has plenty of open space. Upon entry high vault ceiling with the office space to your left. The Grand Master Bedroom is on the main floor and it provides you with the privacy and luxury of the Hilton's in your home! Continuing on the main level is where you will find your living space and exposed beams to add to the character of the home. All additional bedrooms are located upstairs, movie theater room is located in the basement along with another living room and a half bath. Plenty of storage throughout the entire home! And so much more! Schedule your showings today it is one of those things you have to admire in person!

