4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $550,000

Enjoy the lifestyle this home provides! This 2021 built home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Home is located in Stokesdale, in Old Moore's Mill neighborhood. Current school district is Stokesdale Elementary, Northwest Middle and Northwest High. Features of the home include: rocking chair front porch, cementous siding, engineered wood flooring throughout main level living area, open floorplan (great for entertaining), crown molding in many of the main living areas, neutral colors, .93 acre lot, backyard boasts wooded views, fully fenced, and note the side load garage! Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island with seating. Upper level includes all bedrooms, laundry room and a loft. Front porch is covered and overlooking a beautiful front yard with a long and recently extended driveway. Backyard is fully fenced and features an updated patio and new shed. All appliances to convey.