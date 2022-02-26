4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $550,000

Picture yourself sitting in your screen porch sipping your morning coffee over looking the pond in this gorgeous custom home built by Don Mills with attention to detail and exquisite moldings throughout. Direct access via a "Donnie Door" from the garage to the pantry for ease of unloading groceries, and an abundance of storage with numerous walk in attic areas - one which could easily be completed for additional +/- 11x20 finished bonus space. Plenty of room for a future swimming pool with the septic located offsite. The sprinkler will keep your yard looking fresh even in the hottest of summer days and the large level yard is wonderful outdoor entertaining space. The cooks kitchen has a spacious work island and generous walk-in pantry. Three garages spaces for all your cars and toys. Meticulously maintained single owner home you won’t want to miss! Sought after Northwest Guilford Schools.