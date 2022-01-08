The Hickory Floor plan features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths, dining, breakfast, screen porch and deck, loft, office, playroom and 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, island and is open to the family room. The primary bedroom is on the main level with tray ceiling and bath features separate shower and garden tub with double vanity. This home has all the extras! Call for more details!!
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $556,591
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amber Uresti said she and her 6- and 3-year-old daughters had gone inside the restaurant before her husband, who was tasked with getting the cake.
Zackary Baker, a 32-year-old Winston-Salem man, died early Monday morning after an unknown vehicle hit him. The driver left the scene, police said.
Airborne Honda crashes into windows at coffee shop on Reynolda Road, says Winston-Salem business owner
A car crash smashed windows Thursday morning at Coffee Park at 1206 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. No injuries were reported.
Sgt. Mike McDonald, like a lot of cops, added the Officer Down Memorial Page database app to his cellphone as soon as he learned about it.
N.C. Medical Board plans to address insurance fraud case involving Winston-Salem doctor
Chelsea Victoria Martin Wiles was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and other charges connected to an April 2020 crash that killed a 63-year-old woman.
Three male juveniles stole a vehicle at gunpoint Thursday in Winston-Salem, and then used the vehicle in a drive-by shooting, authorities said…
Someone got lucky on New Year's Eve — a ticket that person bought at a Forsyth County convenience store won a $1 million prize in the Mega Mil…
Lanes will close on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County this week for road work.
The COVID-19 pandemic looks a lot different than it did when winter break started two weeks ago. The school district will focus on keeping students in school.