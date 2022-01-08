4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $556,591

The Hickory Floor plan features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths, dining, breakfast, screen porch and deck, loft, office, playroom and 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, island and is open to the family room. The primary bedroom is on the main level with tray ceiling and bath features separate shower and garden tub with double vanity. This home has all the extras! Call for more details!!