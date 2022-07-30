 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $569,900

4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $569,900

Hurry! New farmhouse design home nearby! 2565 sqft, 3 bed/ 2 bath main floor with additional bed/ bonus room, and full bath upstairs. The neutral tone color pallet, designer finish fixtures, & beautiful landscaping will be something you have to check out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert