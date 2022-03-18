4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $575,900

Who wants the Best Lot in Dawn Acres over looking the Pond? This Beautiful Move In Ready Custom Home by Don Mills Builders was featured in the Parade of Homes Fall of 2016. This home is great for entertaining. The Coffered Great Room has a Gas Fireplace that opens to the Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and an over sized Granite Island. Master and Guest Suite located on the main level, enjoy your large walk in pantry with a pass through door to the garage great for unloading groceries, large attic storage, storage under deck, tankless water heater, insulated garage doors, tall crawl space door, backyard patio, screened in back porch with trex and professional blinds . THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING NOW!