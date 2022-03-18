 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $575,900

4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $575,900

Who wants the Best Lot in Dawn Acres over looking the Pond? This Beautiful Move In Ready Custom Home by Don Mills Builders was featured in the Parade of Homes Fall of 2016. This home is great for entertaining. The Coffered Great Room has a Gas Fireplace that opens to the Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and an over sized Granite Island. Master and Guest Suite located on the main level, enjoy your large walk in pantry with a pass through door to the garage great for unloading groceries, large attic storage, storage under deck, tankless water heater, insulated garage doors, tall crawl space door, backyard patio, screened in back porch with trex and professional blinds . THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING NOW!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert