4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $619,900

YOU WILL LOVE THIS FLOOR PLAN! Beautiful new construction home with NORTHWEST MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL and STOKESDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS! Granite & quality features throughout! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a Large Primary bedroom on the main level with Three Spacious Bedrooms, an Office and a Bonus Room on the second level! Convenient access to I-73! Seller is Co-List. **ENERGY START CERTIFIED** Other lots & locations are available - Call for Info!