4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $619,900

Enjoy the view of a majestic sunset overlooking the pond from the serene screened in porch and patio with custom built fire pit. This home features a HUGE primary suite on the main level, with separate walk-in shower, large garden tub and walk in closet. There is a second bedroom on the main with full bath and walk in laundry room close by. The kitchen boasts upgraded appliances with gas cooktop and a massive island that can seat 6 and seamlessly flows into the great room with vaulted ceilings, great for entertaining. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms sharing a full bath along with a giant bonus room AND a separate Flex (Bonus) Room that can be used for office space, crafting or whatever you can dream. Access the enormous walk-in attic from this Flex Room for easy access to seasonally stored items. 3 Car Garage includes Storage System to allow for overflow items and still park your cars inside. Schedule your showing quickly, as this one will not last long.