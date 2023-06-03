Hurry! Don’t miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 ½ Bathroom HOME in Northwest Meadows! This modern home features a flex room on the main floor that can be used as a study or office. Huge separate dining room perfect for festive occasions. Plenty of closet space throughout the home. The living room has been designed for entertaining and it is anchored by the chef’s gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, huge island and large walk in pantry. The sunroom is a great place to kick back and relax. The guest suite on the first floor has its separate walk in closet and full bath. The laundry room is to dream for! It has ample counter space, plenty of cabinets for storage, and its own sink. The owner suite is on the second floor and it offers a gigantic walk in closet and an en suite bathroom with a standup shower and garden tub. Huge fenced-in backyard perfect setting for entertaining. The smart refrigerator, washer and dryer convey with the sale!