JUST LISTED!! Beautiful Brick Ranch, in popular North Ridge, with so many updates waiting for you!! Hardwood Flooring, Solid Surface Counters, Large Pantry, Vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace welcome you into the main living space! Primary Bedroom on the main level, Complete with walk-in closet, dual sinks, jetted tub, oversized tile shower and tankless water heater too! This Bath even has television wiring to enjoy your favorite show while relaxing after a long day! The upstairs layout features a Jack-and-Jill bath concept, office nook and expansive bonus room perfect for entertaining! Love the outdoors? This home has a gorgeous screened porch with vaulted ceilings and attached deck overlooking a mature back yard space and room to roam! This Northwest Stokesdale Beauty is waiting for you! Welcome Home!