4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $0

Enjoy 4100 SF of luxury! This will be a STUNNING MODERN FARMHOUSE inspired home located in the heart of Northwest Guilford County. This 4 bedroom estate includes: Gourmet kitchen, mudroom, large laundry that connects directly to the primary suite. First floor office with ensuite, 3 bedrooms upstairs, a HIGE bonus room, a beautiful covered back porch and 3 car side entry garage. Exquisite details & finishes will fill every corner. This home sits on an acre site within an enclave of custom homes. Minutes from shopping and conveniences. Call for details and options!