OLD WORLD CHARM in Prestigious Tuscany at Henson Farms! Built by Stonewood Homes. This Perfect floor Plan sits on the Perfect Lot in a Gorgeous subdivision. Beautiful Formal Dining Room and Executive Study. Chef's Kitchen over looking a Stunning Great Room with Stone Fireplace. Elegant Main Level Master Suite with Spa like bath. Main Level Guest Suite with attached Bath. Grand Main Level 10 Ft Ceilings. Upstairs Boasts Large Bedrooms, Exercise Room, Media Room and Bonus Room. Estate Size Lot backing up to Private Woods. Fantastic Outdoor Living area includes covered Porch with Pavers. Please call agent for more details. Under Construction, Pics of similar Homes built by Stonewood Homes LLC.
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,190,000
