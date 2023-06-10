Brand New Construction in Beautiful Birkhaven Reserve. This Stunning Home offers a Open floor plan. The Gourmet kitchen overlooks a fantastic Great Room and Dinning Area. The large Butlers Pantry is perfect for food Prep. a chefs dream. Main level provides a luxurious Primary Suite and Guest Suite. Second level provides spacious bedrooms, Bonus room with bar area and a computer room. The outdoor living area offers a screen in covered porch and open grilling deck. All this setting on a wonderful Lot. Estimated completion date 6/30/23
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,198,900
