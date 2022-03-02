 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,250,000

Beautiful home offers a 5 car garage & fantastic details in the home. The primary bedroom suite on the main has an inviting sitting area w/ a beautiful fireplace & built-ins, & a spa-like bathroom. The great room is huge & leads to the chef's kitchen w/custom cabinets & a spacious island. Also on the main level, find a beautifully appointed private office w/a coffered ceiling & a formal dining room. Upstairs you'll find bedrooms galore, 1 hall bathrm & 2 ensuite bathrms. The finished walkout basement has a huge den with tray ceiling & cozy fireplace. Another full kitchen includes most appliances, perfect for entertaining. The in-law suite has access to a full bath & walk-in closet. The home theatre is spectacular. The exercise room is located in the unfinished area of the basement. A large deck overlook the patio w/ an outdoor fireplace. There is extra storage off the patio & you can sign w/ relief knowing there is a whole house generator. Invisible fence encompasses entire property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert