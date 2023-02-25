Brand New Construction in Prestigious Birkhaven Reserve. French Country Charm Built by Stonewood Homes. Coming soon! This Perfect floor Plan sits on the Perfect Lot in a Gorgeous subdivision. Beautiful Formal Dining Room and Executive Study. Chef's Kitchen over looking a Stunning Great Room. Elegant Main Level Primary Suite with Spa like bath. Main Level Guest Suite with attached Bath. Grand Main Level 10 Ft Ceilings. Upstairs Boasts Large Bedrooms, Exercise Room, Media Room and Bonus Room. Estate Size Lot. Fantastic Outdoor Living area including covered Porch. Owner/Broker. This home is to be built, please call agent for more details and to see other homes under construction built by Stonewood Homes. Pics of similar home to be built.