Welcome to unparalleled luxury and comfort in this Gary Jobe custom built executive home.Whether you prefer a private oasis or an entertaining dream home, this has it all. Indulge in the custom bar and lounge area with a Sub Zero wine cooler. The gourmet kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances, including an extra-large Sub Zero refrigerator, 6-burner gas Wolf cooktop, double convection ovens, and two Asko dishwashers ensuring a seamless cooking experience. Custom draperies throughout, exquisite moldings and recently finished hardwoods add elegance to every room. One of the many highlights is the heated saltwater pool with tanning ledge, rock slide, and adjacent hot tub.The full outdoor kitchen boasts a FireMagic grill, simmer station, fireplace and so much more. Extra large state of the art home theatre, pool house/nanny living quarters or full in-law suite complete with full kitchen, bathroom, laundry, and living area.This home is a true testament to luxury living.