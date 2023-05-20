The seller is looking for the highest and best offer by 5/20/2023 at 6:00 p.m. Tucked on a private cul de sac, this home offer 4 bedroom 3 bathroom, bonus room with oversized 2 car garage and front porch, It offers natural bright light, airy and open floorplan, light wood floors on main living area, Greatroom with cozy fireplace with gas logs which opens into the spacious kitchen with granite counters, large island, tile backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances, very large pantry, dining room/eat-in kitchen, 2nd bedroom on Main with full bathroom, Upstairs you will enjoy the spacious Primary Suite offering soaking tub, separate shower, separate water closet, and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms plus bonus room with convenient walk-in attic storage, and laundry room, Great fenced backyard enjoy large patio space, property does go beyond the fenced area, garden area, Served by Northwest Guilford High School, and conveniently located to Highway to 73/220 for easy commuting