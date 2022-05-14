 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $439,900

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $439,900

The Cameron floor plan offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 car garage and formal dining. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and is open to the kitchen which is great for entertaining! This one won't last long.......call for more details!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert