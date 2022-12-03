4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $474,900

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Open floor plan with master and guest bedroom on main level. Three seasons room with EZ Breeze windows. HOA maintaines the exterior of the home and landscaping. A true lock and go home. Small Townhome community in a rural setting. 14 acres of open space. The view sheds are of open pasture and woods. Homeowners wanting the Summerfield address but not wanting to maintain the one acre lot, this is the home for you. Additional square footage on second floor under construction.