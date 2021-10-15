4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $562,500

Beautiful custom built home in sought after Henson Forest! SO many updates including all new paint, new light fixtures, new flooring in bedrooms, gorgeous new primary bath shower and tile floor and so much more! Screened in porch and patio overlooking super private fenced in back yard with wooded area and creek beyond the fence. Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, island and white cabinets. Great functional floorplan with primary and secondary bedrooms and an office on the main level. Upstairs you have two additional bedrooms, another office or art room and a bonus room with pool table! Swim, tennis, clubhouse with fitness room, playground and sidewalk community. All of this plus Northern Schools! Welcome Home!