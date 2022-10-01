4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $579,900

Maintenance free living in the only townhome community in Summerfield. Open space, and privacy are the best descriptions for this townhome community. Timeless Farmhouse style home with rustic accents throughout the home. 4 bedrooms with the primary on the main level. 2nd first floor bedroom can double as work from home office. Open floor plan and vaulted family accent the stone fireplace. A covered deck overlooks the woods and meadow for a rural private setting. Close to shopping and main roads. I-73 for easy access to downtown Greensboro.