4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $585,000

Immaculately kept primarily brick home right outside Greensboro city limits. Sitting on the largest lot in the neighborhood, this home has so much to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living area downstairs, crown moulding throughout. Open floor plan makes it great for entertaining. Kitchen features an oversized island and double oven. Split bedroom floorplan and predominantly one level living. Master bedroom closet connects to the laundry room. Upstairs is the fourth bedroom or it could be used as a bonus room. TONS of walk in attic space that is great for storage or the potential to finish some of that space. Home features an OVERSIZED two car garage. Tons of exterior living including a concrete stamped patio with a pergola and edision lighting, deck, AND firepit area. Beautifully landscaped home with sprinkler system. No details were missed with this home.

